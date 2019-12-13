You’re reading it here first.

Update, December 13: Meenakshi Lekhi from the BJP has been appointed chairperson of the Joint Committee that will examine the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

IT Minister RS Prasad will today move a motion in the Rajya Sabha to refer the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to a proposed Joint Committee, which the Lok Sabha voted in favour of yesterday. The 10 Rajya Sabha members on the Joint Committee are:



Bhupendra Yadav – BJP Suresh Prabhu – BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar – BJP Ashwini Vaishnaw – BJP Jairam Ramesh – Congress Vivek K. Tankha – Congress Derek O’Brien – Trinamool Congress A. Navaneethakrishnan – AIADMK Ram Gopal Yadav – TRS Amar Patnaik – BJD

A supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha for December 11 shows the composition of the RS Prasad’s proposed Joint Parliamentary Committee to review the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The proposed committee has 20 members from Lok Sabha:

1. Meenakshi Lekhi – Bhartiya Janata Party

2. P.P. Chaudhary – Bhartiya Janata Party

3. S. S. Ahluwalia – Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Tejasvi Surya – Bharatiya Janata Party

5. Ajay Bhatt – Bharatiya Janata Party

6. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – Bharatiya Janata Party

7. Sanjay Jaiswal – Bharatiya Janata Party

8. Kiritbhai Solanki – Bharatiya Janata Party

9. Arvind Dharmapuri – Bharatiya Janata Party

10. Dr. Heena Gavit – Bharatiya Janata Party

11. Uday Pratap Singh – Bharatiya Janata Party

12. Rajiv Ranjan Singh – Janata Dal (United)

13. Gaurav Gogoi – Congress

14. S. Jothi Mani – Congress

15. Prof. Saugata Roy – Trinamool Congress

16. Kanimozhi – DMK

17. P.V. Midhun Reddy – YSR Congress

18. Dr.Shrikant Eknath Shinde – Shiv Sena

19. Bhartruhari Mahtab – Biju Janata Dal

20. Ritesh Pandey – Bahujan Samaj Party

The Committee will also have 10 members from the Rajya Sabha, which will be recommended by the Rajya Sabha itself. According to the memo, the Committee shall make its first report to the Lok Sabha by last week of the Budget Session 2020. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will appoint one of Committee’s members as chairperson. It’s worth noting that the Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, who is the chairman of the Standing Committee on IT, is not on the committee.