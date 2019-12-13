Union IT Minister RS Prasad today introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha. Prasad said the bill should be examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee for review, but it’s unclear when that will happen. The bill was circulated yesterday among members of parliament, MediaNama was able to access to copy of the bill, download it here. The bill lays out a data protection framework for India, and lays down limits of usage, collection, and processing of personal data, along with the setting up of a data protection regulator. It is the first step in developing a privacy framework for India.

Drafted by the Justice BN Srikrishna-led committee, the first version of the bill was made public in August 2018, and became available for public comments. However, MeitY did not make the comments public.

Live Updates & Bill highlights