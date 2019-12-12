Netflix is experimenting with long-term subscription plans for Indian users of the platform, including an annual plan 3 month, 6 month, and 12 month plan at discounted rates. First spotted by Twitter user Tanmay Patel in November, the three-month subscription costs Rs 1,919, offering users a 20% discount. Similarly, the 6-month plan is priced at Rs 3,359 which is 30% less than the original price. The annual plan is priced at Rs 4,799, discounted by 50% from the original price.

When contacted, Netflix sent us the following response:

“We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once. As always, this is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful.”

Netflix doesn’t offer an annual plan in India as of now, whereas some of its competitors like Hotstar and Amazon Prime do. Also, the price for the annual subscription for both Hotstar (Rs 999 for Premium) and Amazon Prime (Rs 999) is significantly cheaper than the annual plan that Netflix is currently testing.

In July, Netflix had rolled out a mobile-only subscription plan in India priced at Rs 199 per month, which allows standard definition streaming on one device at a time (mobile and tablet), and downloads. Earlier this month, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had said that Netflix will spend Rs 3,000 crore in 2019 and 2020 to produce local content in India.

*Update on December 16: This story was updated with Netflix’s response to our queries. The previous version of the post has been archived here.