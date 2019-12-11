These are exciting times we live in where regulatory and policy environments are rapidly changing, and governments are turning their scrutiny towards technology businesses.

MediaNama is looking for a curious, intelligent an enthusiastic journalist to join our editorial team in Delhi. The journalist will work closely with MediaNama’s close-knit editorial team, and will cover the length and breadth of technology policy in India.

The role will include:

– Reporting and writing news and analysis stories primarily on technology policy and technology business

– Conduct interviews with industry executives and policy professionals

– Track and cover tech policy developments in Southand Southeast Asia

– Work on setting the agenda of, and report on, our flagship #NAMA events that engender and encourage discussions about tech policy amongst key stakeholders

– Create industry specific analytical reports (check out some of our reports here).

MediaNama is the premier destination for technology policy news and analysis in India. Established in 2008, we are now branching out to cover tech policy developments across “Global South”, starting with South and Southeast Asia.

The ideal candidate should have a postgraduate degree in any subject; a business/economics or policy degree is a bonus. We will give preference to candidates with work experience in journalism. We may consider fresh undergraduates, if you show the ability. We will consider people who have worked in policy, but having writing experience is a must; strong writing skills are de rigeur along with a basic working knowledge of HTML. A basic understanding of how technology businesses work is a bonus.

Please email your resume and two writing samples to careers@medianama.com.