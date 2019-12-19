Airtel and Vodafone Idea have both confirmed that the government has ordered an internet shutdown along with voice and SMS service suspension in parts of Delhi NCR. Twitter users have complained about the shutdown pertaining to the ITO, New Seelampur area, and the India Gate area. The Delhi police’s old headquarters are located in the ITO area, while the New Seelampur area saw protests erupt against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act yesterday.

Airtel, in a tweet, confirmed that voice, internet and SMS services were currently suspended, following instructions from government authorities. Vodafone Idea also confirmed to MediaNama that an internet shutdown has been ordered in parts of Delhi NCR.

Update: Suspension of internet, voice and SMS services has been ordered in the following areas of New Delhi: Walled city areas of north and central areas of the districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh and Bawana, according to ANI. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah ordered the suspension which is expected to last from 9 am to 1 pm on December 19.

However, Srinivas Kodali, and independent researcher said that the suspension ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Police is illegal. “Telecom operators will have to report their compliance regarding the ban. The internet can only be suspended in emergencies by an order under temporary suspension of telecom services rules of 2017. It only allows official higher than joint secretary in home department to give these orders. The deputy commissioner has no power to shut internet down,” Kodali said. It is also unclear why an order to ban communication services is “Top Secret”.

Hi, Danish! Like we spoke, as per instructions from govt. authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry (cont) https://t.co/vJnUs2LJSO — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) December 19, 2019

Vodafone Idea also tweeted confirming a “planned outage [of internet services] scheduled as per government directive,” but deleted the tweet soon after that. Airtel also seems to be deleting its earlier tweets confirming the shutdown.

This is a developing story. Watch this space for further updates.