We’re looking forward to our discussion on Online Content Regulation in Mumbai on December 13 (Friday). We have over 100 confirmations, and applications are closing soon, if you want to attend, please apply. We’re looking to address the following issues during the discussion:

How are writers and creative artists affected by legal restrictions on content?

What should be a part of a content code for online content, and what shouldn’t?

Should regulatory norms be different for online versus TV?

What steps can be taken so that an online content certification code is trusted by writers and creative artists?

Is self-regulation the lesser of the evil? How can creators be assured that self-regulation will be consistently applied across platforms?

Should significant content platforms/content creators be defined for regulation?

What are the norms for acceptable user-generated content platforms?

If there are most issues we ought to talk about, write to Trisha Jalan at trisha@medianama.com.

Details of the venue and timings are below, including a reading list for context.

Date: December 13, 2019

Time: 01:30 PM – 04:30 PM (Lunch will be available at 12:30 PM)

Venue: Forum I, The LaLit

Schedule

01:00 PM – 02:00 PM: Check-in & Lunch

02:00 PM – 04:15 PM: Roundtable on Online Content Regulation

04:15 PM onwards: High-Tea

Reading List

First up, our report from the Delhi discussion on Online Content Regulation, held in September, here.

We applied the TV content code to a Sacred Games episode: In 8 scenes, how a Sacred Games episode would change because of the TV content code [read]

Notes from I&B Ministry’s Mumbai consultation: